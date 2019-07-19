Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.17 N/A -0.16 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 100 6.21 N/A 4.02 24.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 105.6% -22.9% YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -17.9% 31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. YUM! Brands Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Meanwhile, YUM! Brands Inc.’s consensus target price is $100.4, while its potential downside is -11.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 77.2% respectively. About 13.5% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -6.93% 21.28% -11.46% -28.75% -27.05% -5.98% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.13% -1.26% 7.53% 10.63% 20.05% 9.18%

For the past year Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while YUM! Brands Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.