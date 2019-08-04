Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.16 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.33 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is $16, which is potential 79.37% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.3% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares and 74.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has weaker performance than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.