Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC) Trades at $0.60 After Triangle; Cummins Inc. (CMI) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 10.98% above currents $145.07 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Sell” rating and $13500 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. See Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $163.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $183.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $160 New Target: $172 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC) formed triangle with $0.62 target or 3.00% above today’s $0.60 share price. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC) has $19.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 10.90% or $0.0734 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 82,841 shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) has declined 29.59% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SAUC News: 08/03/2018 – DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q Rev $39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diversified Restaurant Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAUC); 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss $20.3M; 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/03/2018 Diversified Restaurant 4Q Rev $41.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bancorporation stated it has 9,239 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kopp Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 5,202 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0% or 50 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0% or 2,066 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Coastline Company accumulated 5,680 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 279,611 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Corp accumulated 49,968 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 46,398 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,528 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Midwest Bankshares Division stated it has 15,829 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,294 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 849,362 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.