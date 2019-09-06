Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC) Reaches $0.43 Yearly Low; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut By $15.42 Million Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 48.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 290,962 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 307,953 shares with $16.57M value, down from 598,915 last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $25.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 93,343 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

The stock of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.40 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.43 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $14.14M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $0.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $989,590 less. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.425. About 17,982 shares traded. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) has declined 29.59% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SAUC News: 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q Rev $39.5M; 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diversified Restaurant Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAUC); 08/03/2018 Diversified Restaurant 4Q Rev $41.9M; 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss $20.3M; 08/03/2018 – DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.14 million. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.63M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 49,822 shares to 868,241 valued at $62.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 52,310 shares and now owns 746,273 shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was raised too.