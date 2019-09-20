Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -0.16 0.00 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.86 N/A 0.13 24.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a consensus target price of $4, with potential upside of 44.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.3% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.6% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has -28.87% weaker performance while The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 1.63% stronger performance.

Summary

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.