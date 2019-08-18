Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -0.16 0.00 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Luby’s Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Luby’s Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.01 beta. In other hand, Luby’s Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Luby’s Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Luby’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Luby’s Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.3% and 33.4%. 5.6% are Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Luby’s Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Luby’s Inc.

Summary

Luby’s Inc. beats Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.