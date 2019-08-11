Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Comparison side by side

Both Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.
|1
|0.16
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|7
|0.55
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|24.2%
|-4.2%
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.67 average target price and a 9.06% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.3% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares and 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.
|-15.86%
|-8%
|-29.95%
|-31%
|-29.59%
|-28.87%
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0.25%
|0%
|16.54%
|0.38%
|-15.54%
|11.33%
For the past year Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has -28.87% weaker performance while Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.
Summary
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
