Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Comparison side by side

Both Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.16 0.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.55 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.67 average target price and a 9.06% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.3% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares and 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has -28.87% weaker performance while Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.