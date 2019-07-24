Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Wilen Investment Management Decreased Delta Apparel (DLA) Stake

Analysts expect Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.0241 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8398. About 10,391 shares traded. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) has declined 27.05% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SAUC News: 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss $20.3M; 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q Rev $39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 Diversified Restaurant 4Q Rev $41.9M; 08/03/2018 – DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diversified Restaurant Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAUC)

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased Delta Apparel (DLA) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as Delta Apparel (DLA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 603,141 shares with $13.27 million value, down from 639,370 last quarter. Delta Apparel now has $133.85M valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 15,014 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 65,708 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 29,802 shares. 603,141 are held by Wilen Invest Mngmt. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 99,588 shares. Bragg Advsrs reported 68,719 shares stake. 714,813 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Pnc Services Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 802 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 45,638 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). 13,603 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 3,269 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 1,403 shares. Kennedy Capital invested in 30,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eam Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,400 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $319,858 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 HUMPHREYS ROBERT W sold $40,711 worth of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 1,685 shares.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37M for 7.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.