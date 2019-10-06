Diversified Investment Strategies Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $1.93 Million; Share Value Declined; Duquesne Family Office Holds Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 652,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.32 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 8.78M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,538 shares to 23,762 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 217,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,235 shares to 42,168 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.