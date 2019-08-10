Diversified Investment Strategies Trimmed Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake by $1.34 Million; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Nokia (NOK) by $923,210

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 921,280 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 184,642 shares as the company's stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 824,642 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 22.22M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 13,647 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 342,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,182 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

