Diversified Investment Strategies Stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Cut by $347,200 as Valuation Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Moors & Cabot Has Raised Stake

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 62,124 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 30,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 28,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 21,710 shares to 12,145 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,889 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.