Diversified Investment Strategies Raised Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding; North American Management Has Cut Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $461,448

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 142,505 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 2,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 74,441 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22M, down from 76,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.89. About 49,861 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5,546 shares to 25,655 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

