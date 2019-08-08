Diversified Investment Strategies Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; As Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) Shares Declined, Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 27.55M shares traded or 59.47% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 212,191 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 877,530 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD)

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 RASM View Dull – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

