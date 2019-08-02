Diversified Investment Strategies Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) Has Cut by $309,936 as Share Value Declined; Cantillon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Equifax (EFX) Stake by $1.20 Million; Stock Price Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 393,437 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 15.17M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 169,129 shares. The New York-based Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 405,169 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Lc invested in 21,223 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt owns 2,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 334,278 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0% or 64,512 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 47,399 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 866 shares. Luminus Mngmt Lc has invested 0.46% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). James Investment holds 14,050 shares. Invesco reported 1.89M shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 23.57 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 3,653 are held by Raymond James Finance Ser Inc. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 402,445 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 176,187 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc reported 10,403 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,425 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Management stated it has 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 109,324 shares. 1,339 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 6,400 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 131 shares. 26,774 were reported by Riverbridge Prns Ltd.