Diversified Investment Strategies Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has Cut by $347,200 as Share Price Declined; Symmetry Peak Management Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 86,571 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 29,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Signaturefd Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Harber Asset Mgmt Lc owns 639,343 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 98,107 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,180 shares. Eagle Boston Investment has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2.30 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 40,873 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 759 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn stated it has 49,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

