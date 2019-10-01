Diversified Investment Strategies Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Its Position by $1.40 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, down from 5,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 5,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 25,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 31,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 723,043 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Limited Partnership holds 9.06% or 468,035 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co Inc holds 0.22% or 574 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Martin Currie Ltd has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peoples Corp has 1.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Samlyn Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sprott accumulated 120 shares. 2,252 are owned by Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership. Clarkston Cap Prns owns 554 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1.37% or 3,303 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc invested in 1,388 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,225 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr owns 461 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 5.72% or 5,715 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.12M shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $54.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Garmin ‘leverages power of Disney’ for new Captain America, Captain Marvel watches – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Garmin beats Q1 with Aviation, Marine strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70M for 22.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.