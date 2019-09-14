Diversified Investment Strategies Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Boosted by $1.93 Million; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $5.42 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.37 million shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 57,312 shares. Bontempo Ohly Management Lc owns 89,929 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stock Yards Retail Bank & Comm holds 11,076 shares. Blair William And Com Il invested in 0.71% or 3.83M shares. Sei Invests Co holds 0.03% or 236,847 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,104 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 8,360 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 303,799 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 3,211 shares. 108,142 were reported by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. King Luther Capital has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,000 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc reported 28,422 shares. Shell Asset Company invested in 0.02% or 31,024 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 95,832 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,235 shares to 42,168 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

