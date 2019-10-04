Diversified Investment Strategies Position In Capital One Finl (COF) Was Upped; Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Stock Declined While Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 19,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 161,474 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 141,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 10,790 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 399,083 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,311 activity. Shares for $53,423 were bought by Brooks David R on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc has 42,916 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 320 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 500 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 625,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 52,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 35,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 10,700 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0% or 300 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 30,626 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp has 29,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,664 shares. Moab Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 6.2% or 911,685 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 219,030 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Dow Jones U.S. I (IYJ) by 42,558 shares to 20,815 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,790 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 20,543 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 31,870 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Doliver Advisors LP holds 0.12% or 3,455 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated holds 0.26% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 10,218 shares. Culbertson A N And has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated accumulated 735,538 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Republic Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Arrow invested in 0.35% or 17,854 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,919 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Co holds 62,384 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 360,638 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5,546 shares to 25,655 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.