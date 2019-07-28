Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Robotti Robert Cut Its Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $371,540 as Stock Value Rose

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.40M market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 58,812 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 757,663 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.