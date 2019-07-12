Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $309,936; Axiom International Investors Has Increased Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $3.86 Million as Stock Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 15,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.63M, up from 157,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $302.31. About 881,503 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 13.76M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 5,282 shares. Canal Insurance holds 0.3% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap has 652,270 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 59 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co owns 3.48 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 444,434 are held by Symphony Asset Limited Liability Co. Laurion LP reported 19,634 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 888,870 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 334,278 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 363,590 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 25,847 shares. 386,452 were reported by Jane Street Group.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5,312 shares to 173,854 shares, valued at $54.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 96,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,145 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

