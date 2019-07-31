Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) as Market Value Declined; Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding by $9.58 Million as Shares Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 180,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,114 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, down from 313,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 172,936 shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 1.44M shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 289,635 shares to 733,398 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 362,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Raymond James has 522,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co has 0.03% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 78,401 were reported by Walleye Trading. Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 381,998 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com stated it has 17,854 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 464 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 30,700 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Whittier Trust Co accumulated 3,562 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 43,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.