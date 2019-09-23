Diversified Investment Strategies Lifted Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $2.37 Million; Valuation Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake by $961,020 as Market Value Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 131,668 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, down from 148,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 2.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 447,063 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone Capital reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lbmc Invest Ltd accumulated 11,446 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 31,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dodge & Cox, a California-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,489 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.61% or 583,659 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mgmt stated it has 57,038 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 207,400 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 52,839 shares. Strategy Asset Managers holds 70,882 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Com stated it has 190,143 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Sabal owns 546,620 shares. Telos Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 255,113 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Takes Aim at AT&T – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5,546 shares to 25,655 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,804 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Strs Ohio owns 298,526 shares. 8,056 are owned by Conning. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 198,957 shares. Ims stated it has 0.75% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Incorporated Ct invested 2.79% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Triangle Secs Wealth Management accumulated 6,378 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pnc Ser Group Inc owns 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 284,144 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 6,318 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 139,619 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 68,857 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).