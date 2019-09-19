Diversified Investment Strategies Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Position by $10.25 Million; Share Price Rose

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 313.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 466,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 614,678 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07 million, up from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 1.18M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (NYSE:LYV) by 5,400 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 68,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,390 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (Put) (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

