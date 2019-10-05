Diversified Investment Strategies Increases Position in Capital One Finl (COF); Conning Holds Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Conning Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 140,457 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 132,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.95 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion

