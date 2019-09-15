Diversified Investment Strategies Has Upped Capital One Finl (COF) Holding; As Noble Plc (NE) Stock Value Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Holding

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 21/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Founder Retires, Leaving Behind a Firm in Turmoil; 23/03/2018 – Noble Group Founder Distances Himself From Debt Deal in New Blow; 13/03/2018 – Noble Group Signs Binding Agreement with Ad Hoc Group of Creditors to Restructure Debt; 25/04/2018 – Goldilocks Has 8.1% Stake in Noble; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – “CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND SGX ON RESTRUCTURING”; 25/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS LAUNCHES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST NOBLE GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Noble Group Signs Deal With Creditors to Restructure Debt; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – QTRLY REV $ 1,215 MLN VS $1,928 MLN; 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble promotes Project Healthy Schools program in Plymouth; 11/04/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Conference Apr 24

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Blackrock holds 0% or 37.57 million shares in its portfolio. Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Shah Cap Mngmt invested in 2.72% or 2.62M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 454,982 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 3.26 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 195,113 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,121 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.04% or 4.69 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 179,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 40,000 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Speece Thorson Capital Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 14,320 shares. 15,564 were reported by Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,235 shares to 42,168 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.