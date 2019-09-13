Diversified Investment Strategies Has Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.93 Million; Share Value Declined; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Price Declined, Covalent Partners Increased Holding by $1.09 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 479,629 shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 106,251 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability reported 729,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 201,869 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc). 1.16 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 938,091 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn stated it has 0.14% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 128,401 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.55M shares. City holds 2,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 540,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 14 shares. 54,900 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Tech. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com accumulated 400,095 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 67,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 512,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J also bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,235 shares to 42,168 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 256,610 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 108,274 shares. 18,410 are owned by Northeast Invest Mngmt. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 318,351 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Central Commercial Bank Trust Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 332 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 42,431 shares in its portfolio. Washington invested in 41,808 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 787 shares. Stonebridge Cap Lc stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Profund Advsrs invested in 44,402 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na reported 95,832 shares stake. 42,150 were reported by Westpac Banking. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 394 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has 8,331 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

