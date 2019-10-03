Diversified Investment Strategies Has Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Synovus Financial Decreased by $1.61 Million Its Holding

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 3.24 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 29,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 814,353 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.04 million, down from 843,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 2.05M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 4.39 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 80,478 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,365 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0% or 44,488 shares. Community Financial Bank Na invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Prudential reported 526,458 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&T Bankshares Corporation reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 208,478 were reported by Zacks Inv Management. The Maryland-based Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9.93 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 512,198 shares. Westpac owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 88,520 shares. 38,106 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Trust Com. 426,518 are held by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Sns Financial Gp Limited reported 0.07% stake. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.02% or 126,508 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 18,536 shares. Keystone Planning Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 5.75 million are owned by State Bank Of America Corporation De. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 43,246 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 9,126 shares. First Savings Bank Trust invested in 0.58% or 17,897 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 405,246 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 4,249 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.04% or 34,714 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,938 shares to 65,835 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 31,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).