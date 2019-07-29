Diversified Investment Strategies Has Lowered Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding; Everest RE Group LTD. (RE) Shorts Raised By 22.46%

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stake by 74.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s stock declined 17.20%. The Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 63,845 shares with $478,000 value, down from 254,770 last quarter. Extreme Networks Inc now has $848.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 215,478 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program

Everest RE Group LTD. (NYSE:RE) had an increase of 22.46% in short interest. RE’s SI was 1.10 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.46% from 897,400 shares previously. With 312,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Everest RE Group LTD. (NYSE:RE)’s short sellers to cover RE’s short positions. The SI to Everest RE Group LTD.’s float is 3.62%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $259.36. About 67,133 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 19,216 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 65 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% or 436,084 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company reported 11,882 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 32,982 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.30 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Pinebridge Investments LP owns 32,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group owns 1.09 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 2.51 million shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $10.57 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 43.77 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

Among 3 analysts covering Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re Group had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

