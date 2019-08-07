Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased By $1.34 Million Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding; Brown & Brown (BRO)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stake by 74.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s stock rose 19.01%. The Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 63,845 shares with $478,000 value, down from 254,770 last quarter. Extreme Networks Inc now has $959.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 162,997 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 106 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 114 sold and trimmed positions in Brown & Brown Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 193.20 million shares, down from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brown & Brown Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 97 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. for 4.90 million shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 850,700 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 3.19% invested in the company for 2.97 million shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.82 million shares.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 64,813 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 25.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.89M for 23.34 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 16.10M shares. Invesco accumulated 605,855 shares. Federated Pa reported 29 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.34M shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 104,987 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 78,401 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 548 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.09% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Millennium Management Ltd accumulated 2.51M shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Schroder Invest Grp holds 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% or 1.49M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 3,361 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 40,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 195,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Extreme Networks’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Share Price Gain of 85% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Extreme Networks Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extreme Networks +10.7% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.