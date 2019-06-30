Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) as Valuation Declined; Sap Se (SAP) Share Price Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 421,364 shares traded or 257.49% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 3.04M shares traded or 220.13% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Probe of South Africa Unit Finds ‘Indications of Misconduct’; 25/04/2018 – Gigya Solutions from SAP Help Companies Protect Customer Data and Build Trust across Greater China; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 24/04/2018 – SAP Awards Petrosoft as Top Innovation Partner; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 06/03/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Approves Agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with Planned Say-on-Pay Vote and Election; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TranzAct Technologies Joins BiTA To Promote Blockchain In The Supply Chain – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TOTVS: Watch This Brazilian Leader In ERP Software – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SAP Posts Operating Loss On Expensive Qualtrics Integration – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares to 391,059 shares, valued at $68.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 31.38 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 5,019 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0% or 26,231 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 14,800 shares. Robotti Robert owns 11,475 shares. Pnc Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 36,431 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 357,389 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 7,912 shares.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.