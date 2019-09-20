Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut Its Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) as Stock Price Declined; Mig Capital Has Raised Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 5,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 25,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 31,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.09 million shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $620.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 91,923 shares to 633,408 shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 214,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,168 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 56,291 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 62,810 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc stated it has 15,400 shares. Etrade Capital Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cap Fund Management holds 10,651 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 6,842 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 183,187 shares. 9,034 are held by Burney. Hudock Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 780 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 95,097 shares. 230,698 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 42,140 were accumulated by First Commercial Bank Of Omaha. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,765 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 93,727 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Florida companies pledge millions of dollars in aid to Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $177.79 million for 22.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.