Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding; SONASOFT (SSFT) Sellers Increased By 400% Their Shorts

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stake by 74.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s stock rose 19.01%. The Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 63,845 shares with $478,000 value, down from 254,770 last quarter. Extreme Networks Inc now has $798.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 571,675 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

SONASOFT CORP (OTCMKTS:SSFT) had an increase of 400% in short interest. SSFT’s SI was 3,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 700 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.11% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.12. About 74,800 shares traded or 37.89% up from the average. Sonasoft Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSFT) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extreme Networks Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ingrid Burton – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Extreme Networks’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Share Price Gain of 85% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Booming Esports Market Has More Than 70% of Schools Considering an Esports Program – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks Completes Acquisition of Aerohive Networks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 279,330 are owned by Boston Advsrs. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 195,013 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Strategies Lc owns 0.45% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 63,845 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.21 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 500 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 18,881 shares. Icon Advisers has 41,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 580,765 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 30,700 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested 0.44% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Bridgeway reported 43,700 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 83,812 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 11,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 35,707 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.