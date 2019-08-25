Diversified Investment Strategies Decreased Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holding by $347,200; Share Price Declined; As Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Cut Holding

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 56,330 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Newell Brands Annual Meeting to Take Place May 15; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,164 shares to 21,085 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lord Abbett Communications holds 0.06% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 13,281 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 0.04% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 130,365 shares. Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Barclays Public Ltd reported 744,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 578,543 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 4.94M shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn invested in 5,820 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has 608,639 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 32,944 shares. Rampart Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 47,132 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 183,241 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 20,146 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,290 shares. Strs Ohio reported 83,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 29,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 16,046 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 224 shares stake. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 61,203 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 26,231 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 40,873 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). New York-based Harber Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.4% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

