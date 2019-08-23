Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stake by $347,200; Stock Value Declined; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose While First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed by $1.95 Million Its Position

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 13,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 14,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 45,130 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Sterneck Cap Management Limited Co has invested 2.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 136,480 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 286,556 shares. 86,388 are held by Gam Ag. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Community Savings Bank Na has invested 3.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,911 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 132,131 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.93% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Front Barnett Limited Com has 1,617 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 92,631 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.71% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Strategies owns 19,099 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 12,981 shares to 30,964 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 26,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

