Diversified Investment Strategies Boosted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shares Declined, Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Holding by $36.62 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, up from 8.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 472,268 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 2.48 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Cap Mngmt has 11,915 shares. 107 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Aqr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 216,580 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 7,373 shares. Raymond James Na holds 8,636 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) stated it has 4,507 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0.62% or 32,403 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 1,265 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 21,662 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt Com has 1.26% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 766,514 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.05% or 8,483 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability owns 2,190 shares.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 228,000 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 429,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VietJet orders 15 Airbus A321XLR – sources – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Incorporated owns 0.73% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 80,000 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Llc holds 1.19% or 236,067 shares. 111,120 were reported by Lpl Limited Liability Corp. Bahl And Gaynor has 386,425 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 788,783 were reported by Natl Pension Serv. Asset Incorporated stated it has 41,884 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 10,870 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 67,920 shares. Qs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,074 shares. Haverford Tru holds 8,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,328 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Schwartz Inv Counsel accumulated 845,000 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 0.01% or 1,158 shares.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,235 shares to 42,168 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.