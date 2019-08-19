Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Lifted Stake by $739,815 as Shares Rose; Bkd Wealth Advisors Position in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Has Decreased by $513,360 as Shares Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 525,972 shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,366 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 70,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06 million shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Btc Capital Mgmt has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Tru Bank holds 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 382,550 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.57M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.08% or 21,592 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.05% stake. One Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,263 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 103,814 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. American Century has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hennessy Advisors Inc stated it has 23,600 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,954 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Malaga Cove Limited Com has invested 1.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.54M shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 409,701 shares. Pictet Natl Bank Trust accumulated 44,205 shares or 2.15% of the stock.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares to 97,009 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,229 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 25,747 shares to 68,276 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 24,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.95 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,475 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 345,374 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 4,512 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% or 1,882 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 120,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Scout Invs Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.09% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 11,000 are owned by Bokf Na. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 1.26M shares. 344 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Ser. Hikari Limited owns 13,700 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Franklin holds 0.02% or 246,855 shares.