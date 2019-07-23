Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Holding Increased by Haverford Trust Company; Zagg (ZAGG) Stake Maintained by Signia Capital Management Llc

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 283,423 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 32,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 944,307 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85M, up from 911,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 7.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated has 2,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signia Cap Mngmt owns 369,542 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 49 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 246 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 28,977 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 40,752 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 29,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps reported 37,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 53,820 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 96,170 shares stake. 109,717 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Carroll Fin Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Tieton Mgmt Ltd Company holds 4.31% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 534,170 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 0.02% or 11,567 shares in its portfolio.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45,412 shares to 164,505 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 822,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,597 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,596 are owned by John G Ullman Associate. Kentucky Retirement has 87,663 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,950 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 0% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 254,377 shares. Round Table Limited Liability holds 2,620 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 24,179 shares stake. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability Company stated it has 40 shares. Fiduciary Trust Commerce stated it has 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent has invested 2.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,212 shares. Murphy has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 100,814 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).