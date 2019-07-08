Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Mrj Capital Has Lifted Packaging Amer (PKG) Position

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $100.1. About 649,885 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 755,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,249 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, down from 930,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 2.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 38,890 shares to 42,843 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 159,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.04 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,378 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).