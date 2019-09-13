Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Market Value Rose While Thompson Investment Management Lowered Position; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Raised by $335,544 Its Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 15,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,964 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 80,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 411,002 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 3,649 shares to 22,064 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.78 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Com reported 35,787 shares stake. American Money Management Limited Com reported 35,954 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd holds 7,500 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank reported 0.28% stake. Moreover, Hrt Ltd has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 56,484 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt Inc owns 154 shares. Maple Capital invested in 0.18% or 5,609 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Inc has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,255 shares. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Mgmt owns 1.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,806 shares. 611,282 are held by Chilton Limited Com. 21,080 were reported by Wade G W Incorporated. Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Com has 24,992 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,706 shares to 44,626 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 5,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,575 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Intl Grwth & Inc T (BGY).