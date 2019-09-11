Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $676,989; Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Shareholder Westend Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 273,981 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 1.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.10 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0.11% or 4,977 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Inv House Ltd Company owns 4,662 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 49,825 shares. 957,640 were accumulated by Jennison Assocs. Twin Capital Management Inc holds 35,860 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 4,738 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 84,506 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1,928 shares. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 6,056 shares. Snow Management Limited Partnership reported 27,695 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont reported 1,083 shares stake.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.76 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 19,823 shares to 102,575 shares, valued at $7.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 52,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.