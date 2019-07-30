Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Upped Its Position; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lifted Its Position by $7.24 Million

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 219,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 734,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 1.81 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 03/05/2018 – Nektar at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 02/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

