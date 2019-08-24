Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Holder Fruth Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $676,989; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Annex Advisory Services Has Raised by $320,788 Its Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,246 are owned by Martin And Tn. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Centurylink Investment holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 823,554 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 699,262 shares. Cobblestone Limited Liability Corp New York accumulated 141,795 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Assetmark invested in 122,218 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 706 shares. 185,455 were accumulated by Twin Mgmt. Baskin Fincl Svcs reported 3.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs Ca, California-based fund reported 90,765 shares. Private Na accumulated 21,615 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 11,485 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn holds 3.94% or 246,908 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 192,554 shares. 10 holds 32,601 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has 0.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 152,163 shares. 30,866 are owned by Brave Asset Management Inc. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 84,692 shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,554 shares. Sol Capital Management Communications holds 96,879 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.59% or 798,491 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 853,282 shares. Corda Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,468 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.71 million shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 9.97M shares stake.