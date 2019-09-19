Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Holder Lau Associates Lowered Its Holding by $2.72 Million as Stock Price Rose; S&W Seed Co (SANW) Holding Has Upped by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 1.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.53 million market cap company. It closed at $2.45 lastly. It is down 6.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SANW shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). B Riley Wealth invested in 0.02% or 50,616 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 510,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 73,791 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 199,328 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 6,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S Muoio And Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Whittier stated it has 8,000 shares. 16,404 are held by Renaissance Limited Liability. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 283 shares. 1.17M are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. Morgan Stanley has 4,014 shares. The New York-based Birch Run Capital Advsrs Lp has invested 0.16% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 68,000 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares to 4,270 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,968 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “S&W Adds Wheat Program to Expand Australian Market Presence – Stockhouse” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sacramento seed company makes $23 million bid for assets of agtech firm in receivership – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; S&W Seed Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&W Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Central Banks In The Spotlight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.