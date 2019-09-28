Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Holder Lau Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.72 Million as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 342,644 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.13M, up from 340,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 20/03/2018 – Meanwhile, Facebook’s slide has dropped its value back below Berkshire Hathaway; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,597 shares to 199,495 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 16,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,493 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 5,635 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterling Management Limited Company reported 46,837 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Peconic Partners Lc stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 141,045 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 4.95% or 124,198 shares in its portfolio. L S Incorporated holds 57,414 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Field And Main Bancorp has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cannell Peter B & holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,716 shares. Hs Management Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 4.3% or 664,707 shares. Madison Inv Hldg Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,569 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,699 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 1.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.40 million shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.