Disney (Walt) (DIS) Stake Has Increased by Check Capital Management Inc; As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Value Rose, Jump Trading Raised Position by $452,496

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 1.25M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU) by 51,229 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $52.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Naspers Limited (NPSNY).

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 176,139 shares to 73,561 shares, valued at $20.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,007 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

