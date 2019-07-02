Disney (Walt) (DIS) Share Price Rose While Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Position; Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Varonis Sys (VRNS) by $13.69 Million as Valuation Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,055 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 158,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 5.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc analyzed 232,000 shares as the company's stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05M, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 186,328 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 50,000 shares to 462,000 shares, valued at $36.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $490,228 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 60,730 shares to 131,589 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).