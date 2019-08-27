Disney Walt (DIS) Holding Held by Wendell David Associates Inc; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $3.90 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 9,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 109,640 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 118,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $405.47. About 782,255 shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces 2018 Investor Day on June 5th, 2018; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Statement re Privacy Policy; 14/03/2018 – Brexit the biggest short-term risk: BlackRock’s Thiel; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ETFS IN EUROPE HAVE “TREMENDOUS GROWTH POTENTIAL”; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock’s $1.3 Billion Gold Fund Feels Pain of Bullion Miners

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 20,519 shares to 48,705 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,913 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

