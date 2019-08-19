Disney Walt Company (DIS) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Upped Holding by $431,346; Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Home Depot Com (HD) Stake by $317,060 as Shares Rose

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 11,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Co reported 12,639 shares. Community Savings Bank Na invested in 9,294 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cypress Mngmt Ltd owns 64,507 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagle Cap Mngmt invested in 19,638 shares. Rothschild Il reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Finemark Savings Bank & Tru owns 97,483 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Services N A invested in 2,127 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Oregon-based Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Research Glob Investors stated it has 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intersect Cap Limited Co accumulated 4,402 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 1.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.86% or 38,918 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,317 shares to 193,498 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,519 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hap Trading Llc reported 3.14% stake. Blue Cap Incorporated stated it has 4,795 shares. Monetta Fincl Services Inc reported 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability invested in 4,121 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,259 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc owns 111,957 shares. Moreover, Thompson Invest has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,589 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.01% or 473,812 shares. Family Firm Inc owns 3,861 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Weik Capital invested in 27,925 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 79,225 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,649 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 1.06% or 10.86 million shares in its portfolio.