Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Position Lifted by Css Llc; As Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Decreased Its Position

Css Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 604% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 3.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 414,093 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (KRE) by 286,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (Call) (NYSE:VMW) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 65,950 shares to 240,150 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 238,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.61 million for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

