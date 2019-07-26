Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake Maintained by Forbes J M & Co Llp; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Share Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed Stake

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 4,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 20,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $13.27 during the last trading session, reaching $161.38. About 815,556 shares traded or 107.08% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 492,817 shares. Hartline has invested 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,254 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 130,255 shares. 818,100 are held by Westfield Communication L P. Mitchell Mgmt holds 0.52% or 13,232 shares. American Rech Management owns 922 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,259 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baxter Bros holds 101,071 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent Company owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,212 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,315 shares to 50,941 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,312 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares to 14,675 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 39,307 shares. Us National Bank De reported 1,056 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,680 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 33,107 shares. Sivik Glob Limited Liability Com owns 0.59% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 10,000 shares. Brinker has 6,771 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.98% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 20,189 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 9,227 shares. 9,584 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd. Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 41 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 58,439 shares. Invesco reported 680,244 shares. 22,845 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 62,371 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.44 million activity.